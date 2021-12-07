Star Wars: Hunters Gameplay Trailer Revealed

A new gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters has been revealed, providing the best look so far at the free-to-play shooter headed to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices in 2022.

Star Wars: Hunters is a 4v4 team-based shooter featuring maps based on famous Star Wars environments. You play as a member of the Galactic Empire or Rebel Alliance and can select a character class with their own unique abilities. As you can see in the trailer, there are melee-focused characters who use Lightsabers and Stormtroopers who use ranged weapons, among others.

Star Wars: Hunters is developed by Zynga and so far is confirmed only for Switch and mobile devices. There is no word yet on if it could come to PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

Hunters was scheduled to launch in 2021 before it was delayed to 2022, joining a great many other titles that saw their release dates delayed to the new year.