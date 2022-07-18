Star Wars: Hunters Delayed To 2023

Star Wars: Hunters, the upcoming team-based combat game for Switch and iOS/Android, won't launch on schedule. Publisher Zynga announced today that the game is being delayed worldwide to 2023 so the studio can "meet the high expectations" of fans and the developers themselves.

"We understand game delays are frustrating, however, our top priority is ensuring players will have the best possible experience in the Arena," Zynga said.

Hunters had a "soft" launch already on mobile, and Zynga thanked fans for their feedback that the studio is using to help the game become "the best it can be."

Hunters will continue to be available for testers who have access, and Zynga will release even more new content regularly, with the next batch coming up within the next few weeks, the studio said. However, the full launch for everyone around the world isn't coming until 2023.

This is the latest delay for Hunters, as the game was initially slated to launch in 2021 before being delayed to 2022, and now again to 2023. Hunters joins a growing list of 2022 games delayed to 2023.

Hunters is a 4v4 team-based action game featuring maps based on famous Star Wars environments. You play as a member of the Galactic Empire or Rebel Alliance and can select a character class with their own unique abilities. As you can see in the trailer, there are melee-focused characters who use Lightsabers and Stormtroopers who use ranged weapons, among others.

Hunters is confirmed only for Switch and mobile devices. There is no word yet on if it could come to PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

If Hunters doesn't sound like something you're interested in, there are many other Star Wars games in the works. Check out GameSpot's roundup of all the upcoming Star Wars games to learn more.

