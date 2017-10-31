Star Wars Han Solo Spin-Off May Have Changed More Dramatically Than First Thought

When Ron Howard took over as director of the upcoming Star Wars spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story back in June, the film was reportedly only a few weeks away from the completion of principal photography. However, Howard continued to film throughout the summer and fall, and only wrapped production this month. It has now been reported that he has reshot almost the entire movie.

The news comes via The Resistance Broadcast, a podcast associated with Star Wars News Net. The show's sources claim that up to 80 percent of the movie has been reshot, with a dramatic increase in the movie's budget.

While this is an unconfirmed report, there is no doubt that the length of Howard's production was far longer than the few weeks of reshoots that were initially suggested. Howard has posted regular images from the set, the most recent appearing on October 17. In addition, the scale of the reshoots meant that at least one role had to be recast, with Paul Bettany replacing Michael K. Williams.

Solo was originally being directed by Chris Lord and Phil Miller, who also helmed The Lego Movie and the Jump Street films. Although the official statement issued by Lucasfilm at the time of their exit suggested that it was an amicable departure based on "creative differences," subsequent reports stated that they were in fact fired due to clashes with Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy and co-writer and Star Wars veteran Lawrence Kasdan.

Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, with Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Emilia Clarke also star. It hits theaters on May 25, 2018.