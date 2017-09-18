Star Wars: Donald Glover Would Be Honored To Direct

Donald Glover had a big night at the 69th Primetime Emmys, as the multi-talented actor took home an award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for the FX series Atlanta. Now, many are clamoring for him to take the reigns of the next Star Wars movie.

After the event, Glover, who is playing Lando Calrissian in next year's Han Solo film, heard what his vocal fans had to say about his future with Star Wars, but he seemed very humble and a little intimidated: "I would be honored, but it's a big plate, it's a big plate. That's a buffet plate," Glover told Entertainment Tonight. "I don't know if I'm ready for that yet."

While there are no wheels in motion for Glover to direct a Star Wars movie, there is still another spinoff Star Wars movie hitting theaters in 2020. Director Josh Trank left the film after his Fantastic Four movie bombed. Many are speculating that the subject of the next film could be Obi-Wan Kenobi, and with a directing seat open, Glover taking over isn't entirely out of the question.

Glover was more than excited to play the smooth-talking smuggler in next year's film: “Lando's a big deal to me. It was literally the first toy I ever got," Glover said back in January. "When you have something that's kind of iconic ... where people pay attention to it, it's hard because you want to live up to the expectation. But all you can do is live up to your own. And Star Wars is really high."

The Han Solo spinoff has seen its fair share of problems, from directors clashing with the production company, to Ron Howard replacing them, to actors being replaced entirely during reshoots. Even with all these shakeups, the Han Solo movie will release on May 25, 2018.