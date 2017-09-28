Star Wars Director Making Live-Action Adaption Of Hit Anime Your Name

Last year's highly acclaimed anime movie Your Name is both the most successful anime film of all time around the world, and the biggest domestic movie ever released in Japan. It's no surprise that Hollywood has been looking to remake the film, and it has now been reported that Star Wars and Star Trek director JJ Abrams is to produce a live-action American version.

According to Screen Daily, Abrams' production company Bad Robot has won the rights to adapt Your Name, alongside Paramount Pictures. The screenplay for the new movie will be written by Oscar-winning Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer.

Your Name is a teenage body-swap romantic comedy drama, directed by Makoto Shinkai and produced by Toho pictures. To date, it has made $355.3 million at the worldwide box office. This far exceeds the previous anime record holder, 2005's Spirited Away, which made $289 million.

In a statement, the original movie's producer, Genki Kawamura, said: "Just like in the film it feels like a dream. Mr. Abrams and his team have captivated audiences in their masterful reinvention of known properties. And [main characters] Mitsuha and Taki have found a perfect narrator, Mr. Heisserer, to tell their sci-fi infused love story, which gave the film such drive.

"The meetings so far have been creatively stimulating with fantastic ideas that no doubt will make for a great movie. I am greatly honoured to work with these incredible creators in bringing to audiences the Hollywood live action version of Your Name."

In related news, it has been confirmed that Abrams will return to the Star Wars saga to direct Episode IX, which is due in 2019. He previous made 2015's The Force Awakens, and has replaced Colin Trevorrow, who left Episode IX earlier this month.