Star Wars Day: Top 10 Best-Selling Star Wars Games Revealed, Battlefront Tops The List

To mark the Star Wars Day celebration, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella has released a chart that shows the top-selling and highest-earning Star Wars video games in the US.

The chart shows the best-selling games based on dollar sales between January 1995 and March 2021. EA's Star Wars: Battlefront is the top-selling Star Wars game in US history during the tracked period, with EA's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming in second. Rounding out the top five were 2017's Star Wars: Battlefront II, Lego star Wars: The Complete Saga, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

Given the strong results for EA's games, it's understandable why EA and Disney are staying in business for additional Star Wars titles in the future. The publisher no longer has the exclusive license for console games, however, as Lucasfilm is now working with Ubisoft on a new Star Wars open-world game from the developers of The Division.

It's also rumored that Aspyr Media is making a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, but this has yet to be announced. More recently, reporter Jeff Grubb said Lucasfilm is in the process of making additional deals for more Star Wars games.

It's May 4th, so here are the top 10 best-selling Star Wars games in the U.S. from January 1995 through March 2021.

2015's Star Wars: Battlefront remains the best-selling Star Wars game in U.S. history, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ranking 2nd.

Source: The NPD Group pic.twitter.com/H6VP6TzhZ5 — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 4, 2021

It's an exciting time to be a Star Wars fans, as Disney is celebrating the franchise today for May the 4th. For lots more, check out GameSpot's roundup of the best May the 4th deals for Star Wars Day.

Top 10 Best-Selling Star Wars Games In The US

(January 1995- March 2021, dollar sales)