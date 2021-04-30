Star Wars Day Deals Are Already Here Ahead Of May The 4th

Star Wars Day is more than just a day where you tell everyone you see "May the 4th be with you;" it's also a big opportunity for fans to purchase Star Wars products for discounted prices. The punny holiday has morphed into a massive sales event over the years, leading to promotions at nearly every major retailer. From games and Blu-rays to collectibles and apparel, a staggering number of Star Wars products are discounted each year on May 4. While we're still a few days away from this year's celebration, some Star Wars Day deals are already available. Most of the early deals are focused on games, but rest assured, plenty of other deals will become as Star Wars Day inches closer. We've rounded up the best Star Wars Day deals so far, but you'll want to keep checking back. We'll add more great deals in the coming days. May the 4th Star Wars deals be with you.

Some of these deals would make for great gifts for Star Wars fans. With Mother's Day right around the corner, now's a great time to save on some cool Star Wars products.

We also want to shout out GameStop's daily deal on the Emperor Palpatine Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsaber. Normally $225, this high-end replica is on sale for $111 today only (April 30).

Star Wars Day game deals

Numerous retailers have kicked off Star Wars Day promotions on games, including GameStop, the Xbox Store, PSN, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. You can save big on newer Star Wars games such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons as well as beloved older titles like Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Episode I Racer, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

PlayStation game deals

Xbox game deals

PC game deals