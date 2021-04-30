The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Star Wars Day Deals Are Already Here Ahead Of May The 4th
Star Wars Day is right around the corner, and there are already some great deals available now ahead of May the 4th.
Star Wars Day is more than just a day where you tell everyone you see "May the 4th be with you;" it's also a big opportunity for fans to purchase Star Wars products for discounted prices. The punny holiday has morphed into a massive sales event over the years, leading to promotions at nearly every major retailer. From games and Blu-rays to collectibles and apparel, a staggering number of Star Wars products are discounted each year on May 4. While we're still a few days away from this year's celebration, some Star Wars Day deals are already available. Most of the early deals are focused on games, but rest assured, plenty of other deals will become as Star Wars Day inches closer. We've rounded up the best Star Wars Day deals so far, but you'll want to keep checking back. We'll add more great deals in the coming days. May the
4th Star Wars deals be with you.
Some of these deals would make for great gifts for Star Wars fans. With Mother's Day right around the corner, now's a great time to save on some cool Star Wars products.
We also want to shout out GameStop's daily deal on the Emperor Palpatine Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsaber. Normally $225, this high-end replica is on sale for $111 today only (April 30).
Star Wars Day game deals
Numerous retailers have kicked off Star Wars Day promotions on games, including GameStop, the Xbox Store, PSN, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. You can save big on newer Star Wars games such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons as well as beloved older titles like Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Episode I Racer, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.
PlayStation game deals
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- $20 (
$40)
- Star Wars: Squadrons -- $20 (
$40)
- Star Wars Battlefront II -- $6 (
$20)
- Super Star Wars -- $5 (
$10)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast -- $6 (
$10)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy -- $12 (
$20)
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter -- $5 (
$10)
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter -- $5 (
$10)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer -- $9 (
$15)
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge -- $5 (
$10)
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens -- $5 (
$20)
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series -- $15 (
$30)
Xbox game deals
- EA Star Wars Triple Bundle -- $45 (
$90)
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Deluxe edition -- $6 (
$30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- $16 (
$40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Deluxe edition -- $20 (
$50)
- Star Wars: Squadrons -- $20 (
$40)
- Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic -- $5 (
$10)
- Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic II -- $5 (
$10)
- Star Wars Battlefront - Ultimate edition -- $5 (
$20)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration edition -- $10 (
$40)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer -- $7.49 (
$15)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy -- $5 (
$10)
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter -- $5 (
$10)
PC game deals
- Star Wars Complete Collection -- $76.09 (
$292.74)
- Star Wars Triple Bundle -- $45 (
$90)
- Star Wars Battlefront - Ultimate edition -- $5 (
$20)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration edition -- $16 (
$40)
- Star Wars: Squadrons -- $24 (
$20)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- $20 (
$40)
- Star Wars Empire at War - Gold Pack -- $7 (
$20)
- Lego Star Wars - The Complete Saga -- $5 (
$20)
- Lego Star Wars III - The Clone Wars -- $5 (
$20)
- Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic -- $3.49 (
$10)
- Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic II -- $3.49 (
$10)
- Star Wars Republic Commando -- $3.49 (
$10)
- Star Wars - The Force Unleashed Ultimate edition -- $7 (
$20)
- Star Wars - The Force Unleashed II -- $7 (
$20)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy -- $3.49 (
$10)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast -- $3.49 (
$10)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer -- $3.49 (
$10)
The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
$37.54 (was $50)
Star Wars and Disney fans will find much to love in this newly released book. The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is all about Disney's new Star Wars theme park. The 256-page hardcover gives enthusiasts an inside look at the creation of Galaxy's Edge, from blueprints and sketches to concept art and photographs. Amazon has the book on sale for $37.54, down from $50.
Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider
$40 (was $50)
Fans of The Mandalorian can pick up this cool AT-ST Lego set for $10 off at Amazon. The 540-piece kit comes with four minifigures, including Mando. The AT-ST has posable legs, two shooters, and a movable turret.
Star Wars Monopoly deals
Hasbro has released a bunch of different variations of Monopoly revolving around Star Wars. One of the most recent editions stars Baby Yoda (The Child). Baby Yoda Monopoly lets players use Baby Yoda tokens to move around the board and acquire objects the little guy gets throughout his adventure in the show. It's on sale for $13.59 at Amazon, down from $20.
You can also save on the Star Wars Complete Saga Edition of Monopoly at Amazon. Normally $30, it's on sale for $20 right now. This iteration features locales and characters from all nine mainline movies.
Baby Yoda Waffle Maker
$34 (was $40)
Exclusive to GameStop, this Baby Yoda waffle maker imprints a picture of the cutest baby in the galaxy on your waffles as well as brownies, cakes, quesadillas, sandwiches, and more dishes. It's on sale for $34 right now at GameStop.
Star Wars Black Series Collectibles
15% off
GameStop's sale features plenty of Black Series action figures and collectibles for 15% off. We've highlighted some of the notable Black Series deals below:
- Darth Maul Black Series action Figure -- $21.24 (
$25)
- Crimson Empire Kir Kanos Black Series action figure -- $21.24 (
$25)
- Commander Gree Black Series action figure -- $21.24 (
$25)
- Clone Commander Wolffe Black Series action figure -- $21.24 (
$25)
- Jaxxon Black Series action figure -- $21.24 (
$25)
- Moff Gideon Black Series action figure -- $19.54 (
$23)
- Wedge Antilles Black Series helmet -- $76.49 (
$90)
- Darth Revan Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsaber -- $191.24 (
$225)
Star Wars Complete Vehicles
$24 (was $40)
Star Wars is beloved for many reasons, including the extremely cool ship and vehicle designs featured in the Skywalker Saga. Star Wars Complete Vehicles is a book for those who want to learn more about the intricately designed ships that zip across movie screens. This hardcover book has an incredible amount of detail, breaking down the vehicles piece by piece with both artwork and written descriptions. Amazon has Star Wars Complete Vehicles discounted to $24.
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K UHD Blu-ray
$230 (was $250)
There's no better way to watch the Skywalker Saga than in 4K UHD Blu-ray, and ultimate Star Wars fans would likely appreciate this box set. Best Buy's Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga box set includes a whopping 27 discs. There's 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and special features discs for each of the nine movies. The discs are stored inside a fold-out case featuring Star Wars artwork. Normally $250, you can get the box set for $230 right now.
Tauntaun Sleeping Bag
$50
You get to look like a Tauntaun when sleeping in this bag, which makes it both incredibly funny and cool. The Tauntaun sleeping bag looks the part on the outside, but it really steps up its game on the inside fabric, which shows the creature's intestinal pattern. Of course, the Tauntaun's head is the pillow, so this is an all-in-one sleeping bag that's great for camping. Normally $100, GameStop will have it on sale for $50 starting May 2.
Star Wars T-shirts
$10
Starting Sunday, May 2, GameStop will have select Star Wars T-shirts on sale for $10. The T-shirts normally go for $20, so this is a pretty darn good deal. You may want to purchase one size up; in our experience, GameStop's T-shirts tend to shrink when washed for the first time.
TeePublic Sale
$14 T-shirts
TeePublic will be hosting a Star Wars Day sale from May 4 to May 7. All Star Wars T-shirts will be $14 ($6 off) and other Star Wars merch will be 30% off.
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Best Deals Today: Resident Evil Village And Mass Effect Discounts, Star Wars Games, And More
- Get The Best TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X With A Free LG Speaker
- Walmart Has Adorable New Pokemon Snap Bundles For Preorder—If You Hurry
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (2)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Is Free To Claim On PS4 And PS5
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For May 2021 Revealed
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation