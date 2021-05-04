Star Wars Day Deal: Amazon Baby Yoda Bundle With Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Dot For $109

Star Wars Day 2021 is in full swing, bringing a slew of deals on Star Wars games, movies, merch, and more. It also tends to bring cool product announcements (like this cool Lego R2-D2 set) and bundles. One of the neatest offers we've seen pop up this Star Wars Day is over at Amazon, which is having a huge sale on Star Wars gear today. Only on May the 4th, you can snag this Baby Yoda-themed Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot bundle, complete with Grogu's pointy ears on the Echo Dot. The brown stand with green ears makes the whole thing look like Baby Yoda's head is staring right at you.

There are two versions of this bundle depending on which Echo Dot you pick up. The newer 4th Gen Echo Dot bundle is on sale for $109 (was $144) and releases June 10, while the 3rd Gen Echo Dot bundle is only a few bucks cheaper at $104 and available now. These deals are only available today, and it's unclear how long the bundles will be available at all. If you're looking to pick up this bundle, you may not want to wait. This would make a perfect gift for any Star Wars fan as well--don't forget Mother's Day is coming up this weekend and Father's Day isn't far behind. If you or the person you're shopping for already has an Echo Dot, you can buy the stand separately for $25.

This is just one of the best Star Wars Day deals floating around today. Two of the best Star Wars games in recent years, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Squadrons are down to $15 and $17, respectively, at Best Buy today. Star Wars 4K Blu-rays are steeply discounted to $17 each at Amazon, and GameStop has a bunch of Star Wars collectible deals, including this very strange Tauntaun sleeping bag.