Star Wars: Battlefront Offering Double XP This Weekend

Star Wars: Battlefront is offering double XP this weekend, EA has announced. Double XP will be switched on starting at 9 AM UTC on July 13, running through the same time on July 16.

The Double XP applies to all of the game's modes and maps, so not matter what you're doing, you will be doubly rewarded. And that's always nice. Presumably this Double XP weekend event is for all platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

In other Battlefront news, EA announced the details on Battlefront II's beta this week. The beta starts on October 6 and runs through October 9, but if you pre-order, you can start playing earlier. The beta will let you try out a 40-player battle on Naboo and also have a first go at the Starfighter Assault mode.

Battlefront II launches in full in November for all platforms. For lots more, check out all of GameSpot's previous coverage of the game here.