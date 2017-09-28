Star Wars: Battlefront Beta PC Requirements And More Announced

The Star Wars Battlefront II beta is starting soon. Now, EA has announced more details about the PC version specifically, revealing its minimum and recommended requirements. Starting off, you'll need 15 GB of hard drive space to install the beta client. As for the rest of the requirements, you can see them below, as posted on EA's website recently.

Minimum PC System requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD FX-6350

AMD FX-6350 Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5 6600K

Intel Core i5 6600K Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 15 GB

Recommended PC System requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

64-bit Windows 10 or later Processor (AMD): AMD FX 8350 Wraith

AMD FX 8350 Wraith Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 6700 or equivalent

Intel Core i7 6700 or equivalent Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent

11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 15 GB

Given that Battlefront II is only in a beta state, it's possible that the final PC requirements will change for the full release. We'll report back with more details as they become available.

The Battlefront II beta runs October 6-9 on PC, as well as Xbox One and PlayStation 4. People who pre-order can get in two days early, beginning on October 4.

Progress from the beta does not carry forward to the full game. This is often the case with betas--for EA games and others. For Battlefront II specifically, EA said, "We want everyone to start on a level playing field at launch, whether they have been able to take part in the beta or not, so we're resetting all progress after the beta."

A new trailer for Battlefront II released this week showed off how much more content the game has compared to its 2015 predecessor. The video is narrated by Star Wars actor John Boyega, and you can watch it right here.

Star Wars Battlefront II is slated for release on November 17 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Developer DICE admitted recently that the previous Battlefront lacked long-term goals.