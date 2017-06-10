Star Wars Battlefront 2's DLC Plans Hinted In Origin Store Page

Star Wars Battlefront II may do away with paid DLC. Updates to the title's Origin store page hint at free DLC seasons, claiming that each season will bring "fresh, new downloadable content, available to all players" with internet, an EA account, and Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus.

We know from a report in April that Star Wars Battlefront II won't have a season pass. This is for a variety of reasons, but mostly to avoid segmenting the community, as creative director Bernd Diemer said.

The problem with the season pass in a multiplayer game like Star Wars Battlefront was that players couldn't play with each other if they didn't pay into the DLC. It became a challenge for players to find matches and isolated parts of the community. Diemer acknowledged this and said the team is actively seeking a way to fix this in Star Wars Battlefront II.

At the time, Diemer couldn't confirm what the team was planning on doing to replace the season pass model, but he did say that they were planning on doing something different.

EA DICE has yet to confirm if the DLC will indeed have free seasons for all players, but for now, it's looking like Star Wars Battlefront II might just have a new hope. Star Wars Battlefront II releases on Xbox One, PS4, and Origin on Nov. 14, 2017.