Star Wars Battlefront 2's Confusing Multiplayer Progression

Sifting through the details.

Star Wars Battlefront 2's Confusing Multiplayer Progression
Ever since its open beta, Star Wars Battlefront II has drawn scrutiny. Questions abounded regarding whether the multiplayer loot crates made a "pay-to-win" system, while numerous smaller details gave us cause for concern.

This week, however, we finally got to play the final game. And after spending a full day with Battlefront II's multiplayer, Rob came away with even more questions about the confusing progression system at play here.

In the video above, The Lobby crew discusses how DICE's multiplayer unlock system works, and how it might improve in the future. For more discussions like the one above, come back to GameSpot every Wednesday at 11 a.m. PT for The Lobby, our weekly video game hangout.

Star Wars Battlefront II
Star Wars Battlefront
