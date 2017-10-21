Star Wars: Battlefront 2's Campaign Length Estimate Revealed

One of the most notable new additions for the upcoming Star Wars: Battlefront II is its single-player campaign. After the 2015 reboot didn't have one, EA heard the feedback and tasked its new studio, Motive, to create an all-new story starring an Empire soldier named Iden Versio. Now, another detail about the campaign has come to light: its estimated length.

Producer David Robillard told Press-Start that the campaign will clock in at between 5 and 8 hours. Of course, this will depend on how you play, but that's the estimate he's provided as a general idea. "We thought that around 5-7, maybe 8 hours is probably a good amount of time…we wanted to stay very driven towards the Star Wars fantasy that the players are going to experience and not have it be drawn out."

5-8 hours matches up pretty closely with the length of Call of Duty games. It might sound short compared to RPGs, but for many, length doesn't matter as much as long as the experience is compelling. And also, Battlefront II's bread and butter is, for many, the multiplayer, and some will surely find themselves sinking many multiples of time longer there than in the campaign.

Battlefront II launches on November 17 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version hasn't been confirmed but it is possible. For lots more on the game, check out GameSpot's own interview with Robillard that covers things like the story, working with Lucasfilm, and having a female protagonist, among other things.