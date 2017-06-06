Star Wars Battlefront 2: What We Want At E3 2017

What We Know So Far

The sequel to 2015's reboot of Star Wars' multiplayer shooter series got off on the right foot with the announcement of an involving single-player, complete with a story written specifically for the game. Beyond Battlefront 2's campaign, the online mode will feature several areas from the prequel and sequel trilogies. The most intriguing aspect of Battlefront 2 has nothing to do with the story or settings but EA's seemingly bold move to not include a season pass. We have yet to learn what will take the place of a season pass though it's been hinted there will be a new feature that will hold fans' attentions long after release. Star Wars Battlefront 2 launches on November 17 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Here's a list of articles with details of what has been confirmed thus far:

What's Confirmed For E3

Beyond the spectacle of giant posters and musical guests promoting Battlefront 2, it's been confirmed at that a 40-player battle on Naboo will be livestreamed on June 10 at 12:30PM PT to kick off EA Play. The 20-versus-20 conflict is titled "Assault on Theed."

What We Hope To See At E3

To date, EA and DICE have been saying and sharing what the fans have been wanting to hear, from the inclusion of a campaign to refinements that address the previous game's shortcomings.

The success of the last Battlefront relied heavily on both the hype of a shooter series that was dormant for a decade as well as the classic Star Wars production values that easily pulled on the nostalgia strings. No matter how much those Ben Brett sound effects make Star Wars fan smile fondly, Battlefront 2 will need more substance for shooter and Star Wars fans to stay engaged after launch. For E3, revealing more about the story mode and showing new maps relating to the various trilogies--while not necessarily using specific locales from those movies--will help sustain the hype going into the fall.