Star Wars Battlefront 2 Trailer Showcases Every Map And Game Mode

Ahead of its upcoming release, EA has shared a new trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II. This one provides an overview of the entire game, highlighting all of its maps and game modes.

Fittingly, the trailer is narrated by Finn actor John Boyega, who famously called for a single-player campaign in the previous Battlefront. Here, he touts how the game has not just more multiplayer content, but a full-fledged campaign as well.

In terms of multiplayer modes, there are the two that have gotten the most attention--the 40-player Galactic Assault, which features hero units and vehicles, and the 24-player Starfighter Assault, which consists of large-scale space battles--as well as Strike, Blast, and Heroes vs. Villains. We also get a brief look at Arcade, the offline mode that can be played solo or in split-screen with a second player locally. All of the launch maps for Galactic Assault were recently unveiled.

The trailer also highlights the new Star Card and progression systems, the latter of which has been a source of some concern among fans due to the existence of microtransactions. However, it's worth noting that all game content, including new maps and characters, will be released for free to all players.

Star Wars Battlefront II is slated for release on November 17 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Developer DICE admitted recently that the previous Battlefront lacked long-term goals.