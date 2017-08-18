Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Trailer Leak Reveals Epic Space Battles

Ahead of an expected official reveal at Gamescom 2017 next week, a trailer for Star Wars: Battlefront II has leaked. It shows off the game's space battles, one of the most anticipated elements of the sequel. What you're seeing is not gameplay but was captured in-engine, so keep that in mind when looking at the impressive-looking footage.

Also, Yoda as a fighter pilot? This looks great.

You can find the video on the internet (via Eurogamer), and when the official version is released next week, we'll post it on GameSpot.

Battlefront II's space battles are being made by Burnout developer Criterion. Other EA-owned studios DICE and Motive are also working on the game. Unlike the 2015 original, Battlefront II has a campaign, which Motive is developing.

EA will host a live demonstration of Battlefront II's Starfighter Assault mode during Gamescom on August 21.

Battlefront II is scheduled to launch in November for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, with an open beta coming in October. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more.