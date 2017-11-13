Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Review Roundup

All the talk about Star Wars: Battlefront II over the last few days has seemingly been about its complicated, confusing microtransaction system. A pretty significant controversy has arisen around it, resulting in EA posting the most-downvoted post in Reddit history and quickly changing the prices for heroes. However, in all the commotion, Battlefront II launches tomorrow--and it turns out, it's still a pretty decent game.

Battlefront II is out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it promises to expand on 2015's Battlefront reboot with a full story campaign and more modes. You can watch the first three story missions here; then, if the unlock and loot box system is confusing, you can check out our video breaking it down here.

GameSpot has tentatively awarded the game a 6/10, although this is subject to change. For other perspectives on the game, we've gathered a bunch of reviews from across outlets. And if you'd like to see everycritic's take and the opinions of the community, you can check them out at Metacritic. Further, we will update this roundup when provisional reviews are finalized.

Game: Star Wars: Battlefront II

Star Wars: Battlefront II Developer / Publisher: DICE, Criterion, EA Motive / EA

DICE, Criterion, EA Motive / EA Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

PS4, Xbox One, PC Release date: November 14, 2017 for the Premium version, November 17 for normal version

November 14, 2017 for the Premium version, November 17 for normal version Price: US $60 / £50 / AU $100

GameSpot -- 6/10 (review-in-progress)

"While its main narrative feels unresolved, and the general loop of the multiplayer carries a number of issues, Battlefront II still manages to evoke that same sense of joy and excitement found in the core of what the series is all about. But as it stands, the biggest hurdle that Battlefront II will need to overcome--for its simultaneous attempts to balance microtransactions with genuine feeling of accomplishments--is deciding on what type of game it wants to be." -- Alessandro Fillari [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- 4/5

"If you're not planning to play Battlefront 2 online, don't even bother picking this one up. While the campaign looks and feels like a Star Wars experience, it's an unfulfilling one, like a really good knock-off Han Solo action figure. You can play with it for a few hours, but you'll ultimately feel a little cheated. Multiplayer, on the other hand, is exceptionally polished and entertaining, and once you learn to accept the frustrating progression system, it'll keep you visiting the galaxy far, far away for months." -- Andy Hartup [Full review]

Digital Trends -- 7.0/10

"There's something special about the Battlefront games, and how they capture the excitement of the beloved films. Star Wars: Battlefront II excels on that front, like its predecessor did, and does it in a smarter, more interesting way. It also offers much more of that experience, with a single-player campaign and plenty of multiplayer modes rounding what feels like a fairly complete package.

Still, Battlefront II is much less of a sequel than the Battlefront done correctly. It feels the same, and carries all the same problems, as its predecessor. With a fun but ultimately unremarkable single-player story, returning to Battlefront probably won't blow many fans' minds." -- Phil Hornshaw [Full review]

Shacknews -- 6/10

"Star Wars: Battlefront II is a pretty good game, and you're going to get it if you're a fan of Star Wars, no matter what anyone says. I'm just thankful that the game is an improvement over the first attempt and is incredibly fun solo, or with friends online. The loot crates diminish its value greatly, and it's a shame EA forces them down your throat as part of the core gameplay, but the game looks gorgeous and is enjoyable to play." -- Greg Burke [Full review]

IGN -- 7.0/10 (review-in-progress)

"I find my opinion of Battlefront 2 shifts depending on what I choose to expect from it. If I'm looking for a rich Star Wars story alongside a deep competitive shooter, this definitely isn't it. But in terms of delivering on that Star Wars fantasy, jumping from corner to corner of the galaxy to see as much as it has to offer, Battlefront 2 succeeds in a very fun way. I'm just not sure there's enough here to keep me interested for very long." -- Tom Marks [Full review]