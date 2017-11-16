Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Removes Microtransactions Right Now

Right now you cannot spend real money on Crystals in the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game.

It looks like big changes may be in the works for Star Wars: Battlefront II's microtransaction system. It was discovered today that you can no longer purchase the game's virtual currency, Crystals, with real money.

Accessing the Crystals purchase page on Xbox One today yield the screen below. It does not give you the option to buy Crystals. However, you can still purchase them through the Xbox.com store, at least for the time being.

No Caption Provided

Developing...

Star Wars Battlefront II
Xbox One

