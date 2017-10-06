Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Open Beta Begins For Everyone On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

EA has expanded Star Wars: Battlefront II's ongoing beta to include all players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Following a two-day early access period for those who pre-ordered the upcoming shooter, everyone can now give it a try for themselves.

Four different modes are available to try out in the beta: Galactic Assault, Starfighter Assault, Strike, and Arcade. The latter is an offline, 1-2 player mode with split-screen support, while the others are online multiplayer modes ranging up to a maximum player count of 40. You can check out our previous coverage for more details on exactly what's in the Battlefront II beta.

Barring any extensions, the beta runs from now until October 9 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST (3 AM AEDT on October 10). Those playing the PC version can check out our previous story for the Battlefront II beta minimum and recommended specs. Keep in mind these could be adjusted for the official launch, though dramatic changes seem unlikely. You can grab the beta through the links below.

Star Wars Battlefront II releases in full on November 17. We recently got a look at some of Battlefront II's new modes and features, including the Galactic Assault and Starfighter Assault modes featured in the beta; you can see what we think of them in the video above. If you don't have beta access just yet, you can get your Star Wars fix with the original Battlefront II from 2005, which recently restored its online multiplayer support.