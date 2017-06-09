Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Multiplayer Beta Coming This Fall, Yoda Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

As there was for 2015's Star Wars: Battlefront, this year's sequel will have a multiplayer beta, EA announced today. The beta is due out this fall for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but there is no word yet on what it will offer, besides giving players a first chance to experience its "epic scale."

Everyone who pre-orders Battlefront II will get into the beta early, though EA didn't give any indication as to when the early access period will begin. This offer also applies to people who have already pre-ordered. Additionally, people who pre-order get the Epic Lightsaber Mastery Star Card for Yoda, as well as everything listed below:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi outfits for Kylo Ren and Rey

outfits for Kylo Ren and Rey Instant access to six hero and starfighter epic Star Cards Kylo Ren: Power Reach and Solid Freeze Rey: Far Sight and Deep Mind Starfighters: Enhanced Auxiliary Power and First Order ship upgrade

Instant access to Star Wars: The Last Jedi Millennium Falcon with updated sounds and appearance

Battlefront II launches on November 17 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. People who buy the $80 Elite Trooper Deluxe edition or subscribe to EA/Origin Access can play early.

Looking ahead, Battlefront II will have a big presence during EA's E3 briefing tomorrow. The developer will show off a 40-player multiplayer match on Theed. Unlike 2015's Battlefront, which shipped 14 million copies, the sequel will have a single-player campaign--John Boyega should be happy. The campaign is being made by Motive Studios, while DICE is again handling the multiplayer.

EA's E3 briefing begins at 12 PM PT on June 10 and is expected to run for 90 minutes. Here's how you can watch it and more details about what to expect. You can also check out this rundown of all the EA games confirmed for the show so far.