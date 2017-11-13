Star Wars Battlefront 2 Launch: Release Date, Review, Gameplay Videos, And Everything You Need To Know

Star Wars Battlefront II is the latest Star Wars game from EA and DICE, and this time around, the developers have made some major changes to the series. Unlike 2015's Star Wars Battlefront, all of Battlefront II's DLC characters and maps will be given away for free to all players, but the game introduces microtransactions in the form of loot crates to compensate for that. It also features a full single-player campaign that's set between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens and puts players in the role of Iden Versio, the leader of an Imperial special forces group called the Inferno Squad.

Star Wars Battlefront II releases for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 17. Ahead of the game's launch, we've compiled our most important features and gameplay videos detailing everything you need to know about Star Wars Battlefront II. Check back often as we update this article with our in-depth review, guides, additional articles, and videos.

Review In Progress

Our full review of Battlefront II is coming soon once we get more time with the live game. Until then, you can read our thoughts in our Star Wars Battlefront II review-in-progress. GameSpot critic Alessandro Fillari scored the game a 6/10 and wrote, "While its main narrative feels unresolved, and the general loop of the multiplayer carries a number of issues, Battlefront II still manages to evoke that same sense of joy and excitement found in the core of what the series is all about. But as it stands, the biggest hurdle that Battlefront II will need to overcome--for its simultaneous attempts to balance microtransactions with genuine feeling of accomplishments--is deciding on what type of game it wants to be."

Guides & Features

We'll have in-depth tips and guides for Star Wars Battlefront II in the coming days to help you succeed in the game's single-player and multiplayer modes. In the meantime, you can check out our guide on how Battlefront II's complex progression system works, where we detail all of the game's currencies, Star Cards, and what each of them unlocks.

Gameplay Videos

