Star Wars Battlefront 2 Is An EA Disaster

A confusing economy, to say the least.

Published by on

6 Comments
Star Wars Battlefront 2 Is An EA Disaster - The Lobby
  1. StarCraft 2 Now Free-to-Play; PUBG Leak Reveals New Vehicles & New Map! - GS News Roundup
  2. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Adding Microtransactions Soon
  3. Star Wars Pay-To-Play Backlash Earns EA Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever - GS News Roundup
  4. EA's Star Wars Battlefront 2 Controversy - The Lobby
  5. Call Of Duty: WW2 - Why Does The M1 Garand Ping?
  6. Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer Expansion Comrades Live
  7. Is Xbox One X For You? - The Lobby
  8. Star Wars Battlefront 2's Confusing Multiplayer Progression - The Lobby
  9. Xbox One X Verdict And Call Of Duty's Return to WW2 - The Lobby
  10. Here's What Makes Mario Odyssey A 10/10 - The Lobby
  11. Why Is Wolfenstein 2 Such A Good Shooter? - The Lobby
  12. Super Mario Odyssey And PlayStation's New Exclusives - The Lobby
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Star Wars Battlefront 2 Is An EA Disaster - The Lobby

Related
Star Wars Battlefront II
Follow

Star Wars Battlefront II's release is almost upon us (it already is, if you pre-ordered the deluxe edition, or took part in EA's Play First program). And with it, a host of problems with multiplayer progression and economy.

Publisher EA has made news this week for a variety of reasons. And most of them are negative. They posted the most downvoted Reddit comment in history. They almost reconciled with some fans by decreasing the time it would take to unlock the game's heroes, but they also nerfed something else in the process. In short: most conversations surrounding Battlefront II have to do with microtransactions.

In the video above, The Lobby crew dives into EA DICE's new shooter, along with its multiplayer progression and economy. It's confusing and opaque, but Mike, Peter, Rob, and Kallie do their best to sift through the details, so you hopefully don't have to.

For more videos like this, come back to GameSpot every Wednesday at 11 a.m. PT to watch The Lobby, on the show's page, or on its YouTube channel.

Mike Mahardy on Google+
Filed under:
Star Wars Battlefront II

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    •   View Comments (6)
    Join the conversation
    There are 6 comments about this story
    Load Comments (6)