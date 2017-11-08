  1. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Early Access First Mission, Multiplayer, and Loot Crates
Star Wars Battlefront 2 Hides A Fun Cantina Easter Egg On Tatooine

Long live Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes (yes, they have names).

Ahead of its release next week, Star Wars Battlefront II is now playable on Xbox One and PC for subscribers to EA and Origin Access. In addition to getting a taste of the full game, it's also given us another opportunity to start hunting for Easter eggs--one of which we already found during our recent time at a review event for the game.

As seen in the video above, where we were playing Battlefront II's new Blast mode on Tatooine, there's a fun secret for fans of the series. Wander into Mos Eisley's famous cantina and head past the bar, toward the band's alcove. Once you're there, you can activate a hologram that allows you to watch the iconic band do its thing. This is accompanied by some music, although the exact tune isn't quite like the version you'll remember. Still, it's a nice touch.

Battlefront II includes more than just content from the original Star Wars trilogy. It spans the prequels and the current trilogy, bringing together characters, vehicles, and maps from all of these films. In addition to what ships with the game, more content is on the way, all of which will be available for free. As a result of giving that all away, however, the game features microtransactions, which has proven to be controversial. The EA/Origin Access trial has given us a look at pricing for Battlefront II's loot boxes, though it still remains to be seen how much of an effect they'll have on the game. For its part, developer DICE has already made changes to how loot crates function.

Star Wars Battlefront II releases on November 17 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 (which doesn't currently have access to the game, with no EA/Origin Access equivalent available on the platform). Pre-ordering the Deluxe edition gets you in three days early regardless of platform. In the meantime, you can check out some footage of new Battlefront II multiplayer maps.

    Chris Pereira

