Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beta Out Now On PS4, Xbox One, And PC For Some

Ahead of its release next month, EA has launched the beta for Star Wars: Battlefront II. It's not available to everyone currently but will soon open up to include all players across PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Beginning today, anyone who pre-ordered Battlefront II by September 30 (or otherwise obtained a beta code) can begin playing. Everyone else receives access beginning on Friday, October 6, with the beta running until October 9.

However you get in, you'll have access to four total modes: Galactic Assault, Starfighter Assault, Strike, and Arcade. The first three are all online multiplayer modes, while Arcade is a 1-2 player mode that can be played locally in split-screen. You can check out our previous coverage for more details on what's in the Battlefront II beta.

Star Wars Battlefront II releases in full on November 17. We recently got a look at some of Battlefront II's new modes and features, including Galactic Assault and Starfighter Assault; you can check out some of our impressions in the video above. If you don't have beta access just yet, you can get your Star Wars fix with the original Battlefront II from 2005, which now has online multiplayer support again.