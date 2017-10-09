Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beta Extended For PS4, Xbox One, And PC; Here's When It Ends

If you haven't yet gotten around to trying out the Star Wars Battlefront II beta, or you simply haven't had your fill, you're in luck. Electronic Arts has extended the beta an extra two days, providing players with more time to see what the sequel has to offer.

The beta had been scheduled to end earlier today, but it will now instead run until Wednesday, October 11. EA didn't say why it made the change or if any additional content would be introduced. As it stands, you can sample four modes: Galactic Assault, Starfighter Assault, Strike, and Arcade. The first three are online multiplayer modes that range in maximum player count (going as high as 40 in Galactic Assault). Arcade is a 1-2 player mode with offline split-screen support.

You can check out our previous coverage for more details on exactly what's in the Battlefront II beta. The beta began on October 4 for people who pre-ordered, later opening to everyone on October 6. The campaign is inaccessible, but you can get a decent taste of the multiplayer--and its contentious microtransaction system.

Star Wars Battlefront II releases on November 17. We've already played some of the content featured in the beta and came away impressed. Interestingly, the 2005 Star Wars: Battlefront II has also received a new update that restored multiplayer and allows cross-play between Steam and GOG.