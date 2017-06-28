Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Alpha Keys Going Out Now On PC, Apparently

Star Wars: Battlefront II doesn't launch until November, but you may not need to wait until then to try the new sci-fi shooter. Multiple people on games forum NeoGAF are reporting that they received an email today containing a code for a Battlefront II alpha on PC.

That's all there is to go on at the moment, as DICE does not appear to have officially announced an alpha testing period for Battlefront II as of yet. We have contacted publisher Electronic Arts will report back with anything we hear in return.

EA community manager Mat Everett reportedly said in a since-deleted forum post that the Battlefront II alpha test will be available across PC, Xbox One, and PS4. However, he later clarified that the alpha may not be available on all platforms.

What we do know is that a multiplayer beta for Battlefront II is on the way, but it won't be available until closer to launch. Specific timing details have not been divulged as of yet.

In other Battlefront II news, the game's loot crate, microtransaction, and progression systems have been detailed. For lots and lots more on Battlefront II, which also has a single-player campaign this time, check out all of GameSpot's written and video content here.