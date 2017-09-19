Star Wars Actor Might Have Revealed When The Last Jedi's New Trailer Will Release

We are now less than three months away from the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but to date, only one short trailer has appeared. A second trailer is much anticipated by fans, and now Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill may have revealed when they can see it.

Hamill took to Twitter to reply to a fan who asked when he could see the new Last Jedi trailer. The actor initially responded, "It's coming eventually!" But he then added, "Watch Monday Night Football on Monday October 9th--for no reason in particular." Hamill has since deleted the tweet, but you can check out a screenshot of it over at Star Wars News.

Of course, this might not be the trailer that Hamill is referring to--or he could be deliberately trying to throw fans off the scent of when it will really be released. However, Monday Night Football screens on ESPN, which is co-owned by Disney. In addition, the second Force Awakens trailer also debuted on MNF in 2015.

The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15, 2017. It is directed by Rian Johnson and stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. While we are yet to see any new footage from the film, there have been a number of vehicles and characters revealed, including these cool First Order vehicles, and this new droid, which resembles an evil BB-8.

In related news, it was announced last week that Force Awakens director JJ Abrams will return to the franchise to direct Episode IX, replacing Colin Trevorrow. The movie has also been delayed by seven months and will now hit theaters on December 20, 2019.