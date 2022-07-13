Star Trek Timelines' New Fleet Boss Battles Mode Lets Players Work Together To Fight The Doomsday Machine

Wicked Realm Games and Tilting Point have announced a new update for their RPG mobile game Star Trek Timelines. Players can battle against massive boss ships in the new Fleet Boss Battles update.

Starting today, players can now participate in Fleet Boss Battles, a new mode that'll pin players against various boss ships. The first boss will be the Doomsday Machine, a powerful planet-killing machine from another galaxy.

Players will have to work with their fleet to unlock combo mega attacks, rewards, and components. These components can then level up the new Captain's Bridge, giving them permanent ship bonuses and exclusive rewards, such as ships and crew.

The Star Trek franchise has a couple of projects in the works, with shows like Star Trek: Picard and Lower Decks both being renewed for a third season and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds being renewed for a second season. Star Trek Timelines is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon, Steam, Windows, Samsung Galaxy, and Facebook.

