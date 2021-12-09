The Game Awards Best Switch Games of 2021 The Halo Story So Far Best Co-Op Games of 2021 Halo Infinite Skull Locations Best Action Games of 2021
Star Trek: Resurgence Unveiled At The Game Awards By Ex-Telltale Devs

The brand-new studio Dramatic Labs will tackle the final frontier as its first project.

By on

Comments

Fans of the Telltale Games adventure pedigree have received a new beginning of sorts at The Game Awards, as a new studio of ex-Telltale devs Dramatic Labs has announced Star Trek: Resurgence, a third-person adventure game set in the Star Trek universe.

Star Trek: Resurgence is an "interactive narrative" game set after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The original story follows two crew members of the U.S.S. Resolute, First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz, as they attempt to stave off war between two alien factions. Players will interact with new and returning characters from the Star Trek universe through a mixture of dialogue and action where choices will affect the outcome of the story.

The team at Dramatic Labs includes multiple industry veterans from Telltale Games, who worked on titles like The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, and more. A few of those names include:

  • Andrew Grant, former Lead Writer and Creative Director at Telltale
  • Dan Martin, former Lead Writer at Telltale
  • Kent Mudle, former Cinematic Director and Creative Director at Telltale
  • Brett Tosti, former Executive Producer and Creative Director at Telltale.

"As fans of Star Trek, it's truly an honor to be crafting a story which puts players right in the heart of the action, where significant choices and decisions will affect the entire narrative,” Dramatic Labs founder Kevin Bruner said in a press release. "Built from the ground up using Epic's Unreal engine and our proprietary narrative engine, this game showcases our team's evolution in creating thought-provoking story-rich adventures."

Star Trek: Resurgence is the first non-mobile game set in the Star Trek universe since Ubisoft's VR adventure Star Trek: Bridge Crew in 2017. It will launch in Spring 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and for PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store.

