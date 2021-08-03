Star Trek Online House United DLC Available Today For Consoles

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have announced that the newest season of Star Trek Online, House United, is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Starting from today, console players will be able to log in to the free-to-play MMORPG and participate in the finale of the Klingon Civil War.

In this season, player Captains will encounter iconic characters from the Star Trek universe such as Aakar from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (portrayed by Rober O'Reilly), General Martok from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (portrayed by J.G Hertzler), and Adet'Pa from Star Trek: Discovery (portrayed by Rekha Sharma).

There are two brand new episodes, "Warriors of the Empire" and "A Day Long Remembered". In the former, Captains will fight with J'Ula and L'Rell as they gather support for their cause. In the latter, Captains will take forces to Qo'noS to put an end to the raging Klingon Civil War.

Additionally, The "Remain Klingon" is a new Five-Captain Space Task Force Operation that concludes the Klingon Civil War storyline. In House United, Captains can also join three new patrols based on the Warriors of the Empire episode. By exploring new episodes, patrols, and Task Force Operations associated with the Klingon Civil War in the "Only Qo'nos Endures" event, Captains can earn a new exclusive reward which is a ground set inspired by Aakar.

Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.