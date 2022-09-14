Star Trek Lower Decks Mobile Will Feature Characters From Across The Franchise
Take control of the U.S.S. Cerritos in Star Trek Lower Decks Mobile.
East Side Games Groups has announced its newest mobile game Star Trek: Lower Decks. As the name suggests, the newly released game will be based on the Star Trek animated series streaming on Paramount +.
In addition to plot points and characters from the show Star Trek: Lower Decks, the game also features characters and stories across the franchise. All of the characters introduced from the other franchises will be reimagined through the "lens of the show."
In Star Trek Lower Decks Mobile, players are tasked with upgrading their stations with items such as Warp Cores, Borg Cubes, and Genesis Planets. The more players upgrade their ship, the more efficient everything will run. In addition to upgrading their ship, the game will have 30 unlockable characters at launch.
Star Trek Lower Decks Mobile is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
