Star Trek: Discovery Trailer Shows More Of The Crew And Klingons

Trekkies and newcomers to the series just got a more in-depth look at the latest entry into the Star Trek series. Star Trek: Discovery is coming on CBS All Access in September, and a substantial trailer was released at a Comic-Con showing more of the crew and the Klingons. You check out the trailer above.

Star Trek: Discovery is set before the original '60s series. It focuses on the story of lieutenant Michael Burnham (played by Sonequa Martin-Green) and what appears to be a series of fiery battles between Starfleet and the Klingons. Last year, Showrunner Bryan Fuller spoke at the Television Critics Association conference and said he and his team were keen to break with Star Trek tradition.

"The story that's fascinating for me now is not from the captain's perspective," he said, via Polygon. "We've seen six series from the captain's point of view and we wanted to do something different." Fuller also said he was committed to diversity in casting, and choosing a female lead character was an important move for him.





"Star Trek started with a wonderful diversity in its cast," he said. "Infinite diversity in infinite combinations, as Spock would say. We are absolutely continuing that tradition. We'll probably have some more aliens than usual in our cast, too." The show also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jason Isaacs, Chris Obi, and Doug Jones.

Star Trek: Discovery's release date had been delayed in the past, but the show will now premiere September 24 on CBS in the US and CraveTV in Canada. Outside of the two countries, Netflix will stream the show. For more news and features from Comic-Con 2017 check out GameSpot's full coverage.

Disclosure: CBS is GameSpot's parent company.