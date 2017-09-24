Star Trek: Discovery Premiere Episode Releases Today, Following NYC Spaceship Stunt

Star Trek Discovery, the first new Star Trek TV series since Enterprise ended more than a decade ago, debuts today. After a number of delays, the premiere episode airs on CBS later today, September 24.

Discovery's first season consists of 15 episodes that will air between now and early next year, with a two-month mid-season break extending from November 7 through January 7. The show is set 10 years before Star Trek: The Original Series and focuses on The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham, rather than the ship's captain. You can get the full rundown in our roundup detailing everything you need to know about Star Trek: Discovery.

In addition to Martin-Green, Discovery stars Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), James Frain (True Blood), Anthony Rapp (Dazed & Confused), and Doug Jones (Hellboy). You can see a trailer above.

In maybe the coolest Star Trek ad ever, the USS Discovery orbits around the Hudson River under a helicopter @startrekcbs #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/BF4PJK0Ofh — Mike McLeod (@mcleodm3) September 24, 2017

To promote the show, a "spaceship" designed to resemble the show's USS Discovery was flown over New York City on Saturday night. The stunt was accomplished by having a helicopter fly around a frame equipped with lights.

Star Trek: Discovery's first episode airs on CBS and CBS All Access streaming service, but all subsequent episodes will only air on the latter in the US. Elsewhere in the world, it will be available on Netflix. More details on how this works and how much you can expect to spend can be found in our how to watch Star Trek: Discovery feature.

Full disclosure: CBS is GameSpot's parent company.