Star Trek Discovery: How And Where To Watch

The next installment in the Star Trek franchise is coming to a television near you on Sunday, September 24. However, watching the entire first season won't be as simple as flipping on your television to CBS, as the new series will be part of its new streaming service, CBS All Access. Here is everything you need to know in order to watch the new show.

The First Episode Will Air On CBS

Everyone with a television--as long as you have a service to get channels, like cable or an antenna--will be able to watch the first episode of Star Trek: Discovery. The first episode of the series will air on CBS on Sunday, September 24 at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT. However, it could be delayed as it's following 60 Minutes as well as an NFL game. In addition, you will be able to stream the show live and on-demand through CBS All Access.

The Rest Will Air On CBS All Access

However, if you enjoy the first episode of Star Trek: Discovery, you will not be able to watch the rest of the series on network television. You'll need to subscribe to its streaming service, CBS All Access. Luckily, the second episode of Discovery will be available on the service after the broadcast premiere. And every following Sunday, new episodes will premiere on-demand after 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT for All Access subscribers in the United States.

According to IMDb, Season 1 of Discovery will consist of 15 episodes. It will run from September 24 until February 18, 2018. There will be a mid-season break from November 7 until January 7, 2018.

How To Watch CBS All Access

Because CBS All Access is not available through cable or satellite packages, like how Comcast incorporates Netflix, you will need to take extra steps in order to watch the series, but it's nothing out of the ordinary. Aside from being able to watch it on your PC, CBS All Access is available for the Roku Player, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Fire TV.

The Price Of CBS All Access

The price point for the service is $6 a month, which includes a one week free trial. Like Hulu, limited commercials will run while you watch the content. However, you can upgrade to a package that has no commercials for $10 a month, which has a free two day trial.

All Access also offers a discount of 15% off of an annual plan. This comes out to $60 a year or $100 a year for the commercial-free option.

Your Total Cost To Watch

What it comes down to is the total cost to watch Discovery. If that's your only reason for getting All Access, which also gives subscribers access to previous Star Trek television series, then you're paying for six months of service (counting September as a full month). That's going to run you $36 to watch, unless you get the one week free deal, which should be $30, total. If you choose to watch without commercials, you'll be paying $60 in total.

It's a bit of a double-edged sword for those on the fence with Star Trek: Discovery. Considering All Access doesn't have a ton of original streaming content, this may not be a great deal for someone who already has a cable or satellite service. All Access seems like a better option for cord cutters more than anything else.

Disclosure: GameSpot's parent company is CBS Interactive.