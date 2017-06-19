Star Trek: Discovery Air Date Set For September

The much-anticipated Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on September 24, 2017. The return of the classic sci-fi franchise to the small screen was announced via a short teaser on Twitter--check it out below:

The opening episode of the 15-part first season will premiere on CBS, with all subsequent ones appearing on its All Access digital subscription service. The first trailer for the show was released last month--you can watch it here.

Star Trek: Discovery is set 10 years before the events of the original '60s series. It stars Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead), Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), James Frain (True Blood), Anthony Rapp (Dazed & Confused), and Doug Jones (Hellboy).

Alex Kurtzman, who co-wrote the first two films in the current rebooted movie series, is showrunner. He replaced Hannibal's Bryan Fuller, who stepped down last year to focus on his current hit show American Gods.

The show was originally set to premiere earlier this year, but it was subsequently delayed. A CBS representative said at the time: "It's more important to do this right than to do it fast. There is also added flexibility presenting on CBS All Access, which isn't beholden to seasonal premieres or launch windows."

