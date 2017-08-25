Star Citizen Adding Real-Time Facial Animation System, See It Here

Developer Cloud Imperium Games has made a big announcement about Star Citizen. The studio announced that it's working with Faceware Technologies to introduce the company's "first-of-its-kind" facial tech that will let you animate your character's face in real time as you speak with other players in the incredibly ambitious PC space game.

"The new feature will track players' facial expressions and movement, then reproduce them on their avatars in-game, allowing for the most immersive and realistic player-to-player communication," Cloud Imperium explained.

The feature will use what's being called Face Over Internet Protocol (FOIP). It uses a facial motion sensor to detect "hundreds" of facial movements, including in low light.

"Those movements are then instantly streamed onto the character's face, in-game, a critical element in creating believable digital faces. The feature can also be used with the computer's built-in webcam, though the quality of facial detection may vary," CIG said.

Star Citizen creator Chris Roberts said no game in history has ever used a system like this. He said it's a "revolutionary step in gaming."

"For the first time we’ll be able to deliver the full range of human emotion, not just voice. Our players' facial expressions will be translated onto their avatars' face. Combine that with a player's voice correctly positioned in the virtual world, and you have the most lifelike player-to-player communication ever," Roberts said.

Faceware's technology was used to create digital faces in games like Grand Theft Auto V and Destiny.

Star Citizen is the most successful crowdfunded project of any kind in history, bringing in more than $157 million in backer contributions by the latest count.