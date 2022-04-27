Stalker 2's Website Has Been Blocked In Russia

GSC Game World, the developers behind Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, have had its game's site blocked by the Russian government.

According to RIA Novosti (via VGC), the request to block the site comes from the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation. Stalker 2's site, which touts a banner and accompanying message of support for Ukraine, has been inaccessible by Russian internet users since. This move comes following GSC Game World's decision to cease sales in Russia, as the studio, which is based out of Kyiv, also continues development on their upcoming title amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

GSC Game World was one of the earliest studios to speak out in support of Ukraine when the Russo-Ukrainian war began in February. Immediately following the initial attacks, the studio shared a message showing their support of the Ukrainian armed forces and calling on gaming communities to share their message and lend support. Countless other studios have since followed suit, including 11 bit Studios and CD Projekt Red, whom GSC Game World signal boosted and thanked.

Despite wanting to continue work on the title, GSC Game World announced shortly after the invasion that development was "shifted to the sidelines" as the studio supported its employees and their families through the attacks. In order to get the game's development on track, the studio has reportedly considered moving its employees to Prague to finish the game ahead of its scheduled release at the end of the year, though the move's yet to be confirmed by GSC Game World.

In their ongoing protests of the war, GSC Game World has quietly changed the title of their game, altering the spelling of "Chernobyl" to the Romanized Ukrainian spelling "Chornobyl," and have raised funds towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Stalker 2 is due for release on December 8, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.