Stalker 2 Preorders: There Are 5 Editions To Choose From
Stalker 2 will release on Xbox Series X and PC next year.
Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is heading to Xbox Series X and PC sometime next year, although preorders are now open for the highly anticipated title. Multiple editions are up for grabs, each offering more digital content and collectibles than the last. You’ll also get a bunch of in-game content for reserving a copy ahead of its launch. Here’s a closer look at all five Stalker 2 preorders up for grabs. Keep in mind that Stalker 2 will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.
Stalker 2 Preorder Bonuses
If you reserve a copy of Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl before its launch, you’ll receive a few preorder bonuses. This includes extended campfire content and multiple "Early Bird" bonuses: weapon skin, costume skin, and multiplayer badge.
Preorder Stalker 2 Standard Edition
$60
This is the cheapest way to get your hands on Stalker 2. It doesn’t come with anything beyond the base game and eligible preorder bonuses. Digital copies can be found on the Xbox Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.
Preorder Stalker 2 Deluxe Edition
$80
Step up to the $80 Deluxe edition (digital only), and you’ll get the following exclusives, including an extra story-based quest.
- Additional quest
- Digital Art book
- Official Soundtrack
- One costume, three weapon skins (Solo campaign)
- Two costumes, three weapon skins (multiplayer)
Preorder Stalker 2 Limited Edition
$80
Also clocking in at $80, the limited edition physical version of Stalker 2 comes with a bunch of collectibles:
- Steelbook (Limited Edition art)
- Letter from the developers
- Souvenir Zone Permit
- Sticker Pack
- Standard DLC
- Zone Map
- Poster
- Patches
- Token (dog tag)
- Keychain with firestarter
Preorder Stalker 2 Collector’s Edition
$180
If you want even more collectibles, consider stepping up to the $180 Collector's Edition of Stalker 2. The Collector's Edition comes with everything from the limited edition as well as a Stalker statue and an art book. Here's the full list of goodies:
- Stalker Figurine
- Art book
- Steelbook (Collector's Edition art)
- Letter from developers
- Souvenir Zone Permit
- Sticker Pack
- Deluxe DLC
- Zone Map
- Poster
- Patches
- Token (dog tag)
- Keychain with firestarter
Preorder Stalker 2 Ultimate Edition
$350
It's not available to preorder at this time, but Stalker 2's Ultimate Edition costs nearly twice as much as the Collector's Edition. It comes with everything from the CE as well as a Stalker backpack and the Artefact Container Lamp, both of which look pretty cool.
- Stalker backpack
- Artefact Container Lamp
- Stalker Figurine
- Art book
- Steelbook (Ultimate Edition art)
- Letter from developers
- Souvenir Zone Permit
- Sticker Pack
- Deluxe DLC
- Zone Map
- Poster
- Patches
- Token (dog tag)
- Keychain with firestarter
Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl carries on the legacy of the original, offering a mixture of tense FPS action and adrenaline-pumping survival horror. You’ll explore the open world of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, which is filled with horrendous monsters and human adversaries that don’t take kindly to your presence. Its nonlinear story will give you plenty of chances to make your mark on the world--and a branching storyline means your actions will have a significant impact on the narrative.
The game was recently delayed into 2023, which coincided with the release of a new trailer. If you’re excited to get your hands on the title next year, be sure to check out the latest footage below.
