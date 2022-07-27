Stalker 2 Preorders: There Are 5 Editions To Choose From

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is heading to Xbox Series X and PC sometime next year, although preorders are now open for the highly anticipated title. Multiple editions are up for grabs, each offering more digital content and collectibles than the last. You’ll also get a bunch of in-game content for reserving a copy ahead of its launch. Here’s a closer look at all five Stalker 2 preorders up for grabs. Keep in mind that Stalker 2 will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Stalker 2 Preorder Bonuses

If you reserve a copy of Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl before its launch, you’ll receive a few preorder bonuses. This includes extended campfire content and multiple "Early Bird" bonuses: weapon skin, costume skin, and multiplayer badge.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl carries on the legacy of the original, offering a mixture of tense FPS action and adrenaline-pumping survival horror. You’ll explore the open world of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, which is filled with horrendous monsters and human adversaries that don’t take kindly to your presence. Its nonlinear story will give you plenty of chances to make your mark on the world--and a branching storyline means your actions will have a significant impact on the narrative.

The game was recently delayed into 2023, which coincided with the release of a new trailer. If you’re excited to get your hands on the title next year, be sure to check out the latest footage below.