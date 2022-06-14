Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl Trailer Confirms Delay To 2023

Despite the continuing conflict in its home country of Ukraine, GSC Game World provided an update for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl at the end of the Xbox and Bethesda Extended Showcase, confirming the game's delay to 2023.

The brief trailer reveals the beginning of the game, showing a military truck driving down a dark road at night. A voiceover makes multiple mentions of "the zone," also known as the Zone of Alienation, which was a perimeter set up around the real-world Chornobyl power plant after its meltdown in 1986.

The paranormal portion of the trailer follows, with the truck encountering a mysterious storm under a dark red sky. The trainer ends with a person approaching a massive stone monolith, with boulders rising from the ground for unknown reasons.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will release in 2023 for PC and as a console exclusive on Xbox Series X|S. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day. The 2023 date comes after the game's "indefinite" delay when the conflict in Ukraine began, with its release date before the war planned for December 2022.