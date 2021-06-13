How To Watch E3 Xbox & Bethesda Showcase Starfield Release Date E3 Schedule Today How to Watch Square Enix E3 2021 Far Cry 6 Trailer Avatar Game

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl Launches In April 2022, On Xbox Games Pass At Launch

The long-awaited sequel to the Stalker series is coming first to Xbox and PC--check out the new gameplay trailer from E3 2021.

By on

Comments

After its reveal last year, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl received an extended gameplay trailer at the Xbox-Bethesda E3 2021 conference, with confirmation that the survival-horror shooter will be out on April 28, 2022. The game is coming first to Xbox consoles and PC and will be available on Xbox Games Pass at launch.

The trailer is set against the backdrop of a few Russian survivors telling tales around a campfire, with details cutting to tense encounters across the wasteland with horrifying creatures. In typical Stalker style, you'll be doing as much slow adventuring as shooting, with moments where you'll have to scan for radiation and investigate strange anomalies (like tossing a bolt into a strange-looking portal).

Click To Unmute
  1. Best Trailers From Ubisoft Forward
  2. Far Cry 6 Antón Castillo Villain Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021
  3. Far Cry Season Pass Become the Villain Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021
  4. Xbox and Bethesda Games E3 Showcase Live
  5. E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Square Enix Presents, and More | Play For All
  6. 8 Minutes Of Rainbow Six Extraction Gameplay
  7. Contraband Cinematic Trailer | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021
  8. Starfield - Cinematic Release Date Reveal Trailer | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021
  9. Godfall: Fire And Darkness Full Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021
  10. Tribes of Midgard E3 Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021
  11. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Full Presentation | Gearbox E3 2021
  12. Streets of Rage 4 - 8 Minutes Of Mr. X Nightmare DLC Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chernobyl Gameplay Trailer | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

Of course, there's still plenty of shooting with weapons both traditional and outlandish. Enemies follow this structure too, with a variety of foes that bounce between regular soldiers to a gigantic monster with tentacles on its face that grabs you out of thin air. The mood of the gameplay is striking, with loads of dimly lit corridors, oppressive-feeling structures, and the wide expanse of the desolate wasteland around the doomed reactor.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
Play For All
E3 2021
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)