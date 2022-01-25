Stadia Pro Library Grows To 50 Games In February

Google has revealed that come February, Stadia's Pro current library will grow to 50 titles. Pro subscribers are able to play a library of games instantly and claim games for free.

Most notably, the Life is Strange Remastered Collection will be included in the Stadia Pro library on February 1. The collection consists of both Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Both have improvements such as updated lighting effects and fully motion-captured facial animations. The game has been delayed on Nintendo Switch, but it's still launching at its previously announced date for other platforms, including Stadia.

Other games that are coming to Stadia Pro in February include Cosmic Star Heroine, Nanotale - Typing Chronicles, Merek's Market, One Hand Clapping, and Phogs. New Stadia users get a one-month free trial of Stadia Pro. Two titles are also leaving the subscription service as well: Dirt 5 and MotoGP 20.

While Stadia shuttered its internal first-party studios, the service is still ongoing, providing opportunities for developers to take advantage of its technology. In a statement last year, Google said, "We see an important opportunity to work with partners seeking a gaming solution all built on Stadia’s advanced technical infrastructure and platform tools. We believe this is the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the industry."

New Stadia Pro games for February 2022: