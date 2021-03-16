Fortnite Season 6 Fortnite Joy-Cons Snyder's Justice League Review Get Paid in Minecraft GTA Online Load Times Fix Explaining NFTs

Stadia Exclusive Super Bomberman R Online Coming To Consoles And PC Soon With Cross-Play Support

Konami didn't attach a release date to Super Bomber Man R Online's PC and console port.

Konami has confirmed that the Stadia-exclusive battle royale title Super Bomberman R Online will make its way to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S sometime this year. The publisher didn't provide an exact release date.

In a press release, Konami said that the Super Bomberman R Online port to consoles and PC will feature "cross-platform play support," letting everyone play together regardless of platform. Though a date wasn't announced, Konami said to "stay tuned" for its release.

Super Bomberman R Online is a battle royale spin-off of the 2017 title Super Bomberman R. It pits 64 players against each other in a bomb-off, with everyone battling to become the last Bomberman standing. The game launched in September 2020 but was exclusive to Google Stadia, making it difficult to find matches on what is often viewed as an unpopulated platform.

The base game, Super Bomberman R, is the last major entry in the long-running Bomberman franchise. It originally launched in March 2017 for Nintendo Switch before making its way to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in June 2018. We scored the game a 7/10 in our Super Bomberman R review, saying that "the heart of the game--the battle mode--is a welcome retro rush, and decades since the franchise debuted, it’s still one of the best party games around."

