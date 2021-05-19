GPU Crypto Mining Update Friends Reunion Trailer Deathloop Preview Fortnite NBA Skins Iron Banner Quest 411 Batman Animated Series

Stadia Exclusive Outcasters No Longer Published By Google

Stadia players recently received an email that notified them that Stadia exclusive Outcasters is now published by Splash Damage's parent company, not Google.

By on

Comments

Stadia exclusive Outcasters is still a Stadia exclusive, but it's no longer published by Google. Stadia players received a strange email a few days ago informing them of the change, stating that Outcasters is now published by Warchest, the publishing arm of Outcasters developer Splash Damage.

"Starting on 31 May 2021, the publisher of Outcasters will change from Google LLC to Warchest Ltd. and the Warchest Terms of Service and Privacy Policy will apply," the email reads. "Please take a look at both documents. Nothing else is changing--you can still play the game on Stadia just like before."

Click To Unmute
  1. Overwatch 2 | PvP New Maps and Changes Livestream
  2. Rogue Lords - Exclusive Developer Combat Breakdown Trailer
  3. Deathloop Preview
  4. Everything To Know About Call Of Duty: Cold War’s Mid-Season 3 Update
  5. Mass Effect 1 Liara Romance Scene - Original VS Legendary Edition Comparison
  6. The Ascent - Official Release Date Trailer
  7. Overwatch Anniversary - Seasonal Event 2021 Trailer
  8. The NBA Arrives In Fortnite
  9. The Last of Us Part II - Enhanced PS5 Performance Patch Trailer
  10. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – Teaser Trailer
  11. Days Gone - Launch Trailer
  12. Impossible Escape LTM Trailer - Fortnite

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Rise And Fall Of Stadia Games And Entertainment

While this move hasn't yet had an impact on Stadia customers, it's an unusual step in the world of games, where publishers typically fight to hold onto valuable intellectual property. Then again, it's not exactly surprising to Stadia observers, since Google as a company has moved away from the streaming service in recent months.

Back in February, the company shut down its first-party game studios, resulting in a loss of 150 jobs, including big names like Jade Raymond. Later that month, however, Google published a blog post that stated that "more than 100 games" are coming to the Stadia storefront in 2021, so it isn't abandoning publishing third-party games on the service. Regardless of Google's ambitions for Stadia, Outcasters fans can at least keep playing the game, which is more that can be said for other multiplayer shooters like Battleborn, so perhaps this is a win after all.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Stadia
Outcasters
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)