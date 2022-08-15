Squirrel With A Gun Is Exactly What It Sounds Like
It's a squirrel, and that squirrel has a gun.
There's no denying that we all love taking on the role of adorable animals in video games, and an upcoming Steam game called Squirrel with a Gun promises to capitalize on that by letting us play as the titular rodent while wielding a deadly weapon. Precious!
See, while the recent feline-centric Stray let us experience what it's like to be a cat, Squirrel With A Gun will let us enjoy the everyday life of a squirrel doing typical squirrel things--you know, like holding up a human at gunpoint and stealing their iPhone. In other words, it's pretty standard stuff.
Hello, everyone. I finally got around to cutting a Squirrel With A Gun trailer up on Steam!#gaming #indiedev #gamedev #UE5 #UnrealEngine5 #indiegame #blender3d #blender #b3d #indiegamedev #screenshotsaturday #wishlistwednesday pic.twitter.com/iNCAls934l— Squirrel with a Gun (Dan DeEntremont) (@QuiteDan) August 14, 2022
Early footage of the sandbox game has shown some of the things you can do while embodying the little cutie, though most of it is stuff you've probably seen the critters do while gazing out your backdoor on a beautiful spring day. We've all enjoyed watching them slay a group of men in suits or blindly fire an uzi throughout the neighborhood. It will be something truly special to finally get a chance to experience it all first hand through the eyes of this lovely creature, though.
Squirrel with a Gun is being developed by Daniel DeEntremont. It doesn't have a release date yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam.
