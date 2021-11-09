Squid Game Season 2 Is Officially Happening

Netflix's Squid Game is officially coming back for a second season. Series creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk told the Associated Press that he is currently thinking about where the story will go for the second season. He only offered a high-level tease for what to expect from the story (more on that below) and he did not say when it will be released. But it is happening.

"There's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season," he said. "So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. I do think it's too early to when and how that's going to happen."

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Hwang went on to tease that the character Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) will return in Season 2, and he will "do something for the world."

Season 1 ended in a dramatic fashion, and while the show doesn't necessarily need a second season, it was such a massive hit that it's no surprise to learn the show is coming back.

Leaked documents said Netflix paid $21.4 million to acquire Squid Game, and estimates suggest Netflix has seen a $900 million lift in total value thanks to the success of the show. It was seen by 142 million households globally in its first four weeks to become the most-watched Netflix original show in the company's history.

Squid Game is a Korean survival drama about a group of people who are brought together to pay off their debts by taking part in a series of deadly games.

Hwang told Variety that he came up with the idea for Squid Game in 2008 when it was conceived as a film. However, Korean movie studios refused to finance it due to its violent themes.