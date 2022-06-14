Squid Game Reality Show Brings The Survival Drama To Life But Without Deadly Consequences

As part of Netflix's plans to create a Squid Game universe, the company has announced a reality competition series in which 456 people will compete for a prize of $4.56 million.

Contestants will take part in a series of games inspired by the show, and like the series, competitors will be eliminated each round until one person claims the top prize. Netflix said there should be no blood spilled in this event, however, making it clear, "the worst fate is going home empty-handed." The show is officially titled Squid Game: The Challenge. No release date was announced.

Anyone can sign up for a chance to appear in the show through the Squid Game Casting website.

There will be 10 episodes in the series, which will be produced by Studio Lambert, which also made Netflix's popular reality series The Circle. Squid Game the show is intended to be a critique of struggling under capitalism, so the fact that it's now becoming a real event is rubbing some people the wrong way.

It's no surprise to see Netflix expand Squid Game in this way, as the series is Netflix's most popular of all time, racking up 1.65 billion viewing hours in its first 28 days. Just recently, Netflix announced Season 2.