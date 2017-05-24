Square Enix's Tetsuya Nomura Designs New Play Arts Kai Figure Of Joker

Square Enix's popular Play Arts Kai line of figures is getting a new addition later this year. Like some of those we've seen in the past, this one features a design by one of the company's most prominent developers.

The Joker figure pictured below was designed by Tetsuya Nomura, who is best known for his work on the Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts series (he's currently directing both Kingdom Hearts III and Final Fantasy VII Remake). The figure--which was first revealed at New York Comic-Con last year--stands 285 mm tall (about 11 inches), according to an Amazon Japan listing, and offers quite a bit of customization.

The figure comes with seven different facial mods, with different faces and masks available to equip. There are are also different hand options and a set of machine-like arms that appear to be quite flexible in terms of how they're used. You can see all of this in the gallery above (images via Figsoku).

Square Enix has not yet announced a western release for the figure, although the company has released many of its Play Arts Kai figures around the world in the past. This particular one arrives in Japan on September 30 for 32,184 yen (about $288/£222).

Nomura's other contributions to the Play Arts Kai line have included Batman, Catwoman, and Monster Hunter 4's Rage armor. Monster Hunter and Batman aren't the only non-Square Enix franchises that Play Arts Kai has covered--we've also seen figures based on Halo 5, Iron Man, and Captain America, among many others.