Square Enix Will Soon Stop Selling The Final Fantasy V and VI Remasters Everyone Hates

Square Enix's widely maligned remasters of FFV and FFVI will no longer be available for purchase soon, but it's hard to imagine anyone will miss them.

The remasters of Final Fantasy V and VI available on PC will be delisted from storefronts on July 27, according to the Steam store description of both items. Twitter user RobotBrush was one of the first to spot the notice, while also commenting that these remastered versions are generally considered to be a bad way to play the game.

Final Fantasy V and VI are widely-regarded as two of the best entries in the storied series. However, the remasters available on Steam are ports of the mobile versions of the game, which redrew all of the game's sprites in order to give it a less pixelated look. Fans complained that these new sprites were blurry and uninspired, and several of the top Steam reviews for each game cite major bugs such as save corruption.

Given that Square Enix recently announced that it will fully remaster the first six Final Fantasy games and release them in one package on PC and mobile, it makes sense that the company would want to distance themselves from these less-than-popular remasters. These new remasters are trying to recreate what pixels looked like on a CRT television rather than just simply recreating the original raw pixels. As Chris Kohler of Digital Eclipse notes, the raw pixels were never meant to be seen by the player.

Still, if you have a soft spot for the filtered sprites, you have until July 27 to buy both games, or you'll have to wait for the enhanced remasters like everybody else. Or you could play the Super Nintendo version like a true old-school snob.

