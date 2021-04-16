Square Enix Says It's Not For Sale Amid Acquisition Reports

Despite a recent Bloomberg Japan report that claims companies are interested in acquiring Square Enix, the publisher is not pursuing such a deal. That's according to Square Enix itself, which has responded to the report to say it has not received any acquisition offers.

"Bloomberg has reported today that there is interest from several buyers to acquire Square Enix," the company said. "However, this report is not based on any announcement by Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. We do not consider selling off the company or any of its businesses, nor have we received any offer from any third party to acquire the company or any part of its business."

The Bloomberg story didn't mention which companies were interested in purchasing Square Enix. And although Square Enix's statement states that no offers have been made, it doesn't rule out the possibility that companies are indeed interested in buying the company.

Buying such a large company would require a significant investment, which certainly limits any potential buyers if Square Enix did show interest. In addition to its well-known role-playing games like Final Fantasy, Square Enix also owns Tomb Raider, Drakengard and Nier, Life is Strange, and classic shooter series from its subsidiary company Taito. Previously, it also owned Hitman, but IO Interactive spun off to become independent several years ago and took the rights with it.

Square Enix's next game, Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139.., is due to release on April 23 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Nier Automata, which released back in 2017, was a surprise commercial hit for the company and also helped save developer Platinum Games.