Square Enix Profits Rise By More Than 200 Percent

Japanese gaming giant Square Enix today reported earnings for the six-month period ended September 30, and the Final Fantasy company had a strong half-year.

Square Enix pulled in ¥132 billion in sales, up 24.2 percent, while total profit was ¥17 billion, a huge increase of 218.7 percent year-over-year. Looking to the full year, Square Enix doesn't expect things to go as well, with full-year sales predicted to be in the range of down 6.6 percent o up 1.2 percent. Profit is expected to be in the range of down 17.7 percent to down 2.7 percent. You can see the full earnings results and guidance in the chart below.

Square Enix said the dramatic uptick in sales during the six-month period was attributable in part to the launches of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age. Additionally, Nier: Automata and other previously released games had "strong download sales," Square Enix said, though the company did not disclose any specific numbers.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Hoshi No Dragon Quest, Dragon Quest Monsters Super Light, and Kingdom Hearts Union X all continued to "show strong performance globally" Square Enix said. The publisher also called out Final Fantasy XIV as a top performer during the period, with the new expansion, Stormblood, helping to boost subscribers and revenue.

Square Enix's gaming division, Digital Entertainment, saw its revenue rise 30.4 percent to ¥102 billion, with operating income coming in at ¥26 billion.

The company did not provide any new updates on the sales of Final Fantasy XV in the report. You can read Square Enix's full earnings report here on the company's investor page.